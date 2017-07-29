Galle Test Day 4: Sri Lanka reach 85/2 at lunch chasing 550

Sri Lanka reached 85 for 2 chasing a daunting target of 550 after Virat Kohli's 17th hundred enabled India to declare at 240/3 at lunch on the fourth day of the first cricket Test.

At the break, Dimuth Karunaratne was batting 44 in company of Kusal Mendis (24*).

Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Kohli hit an unbeaten 103 as India added another 51 runs to declare their first innings at 240 for 3.

Brief Scores: India 600 and 240/3 decl (Virat Kohli 103 no). Sri Lanka 290 and 85/2 (Dimuth Karunaratne 44 batting)