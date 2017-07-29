India skipper Virat Kohli hit his 17th Test hundred as visitors declared their second innings at 240 for 3 leaving Sri Lanka with a daunting target of 550 on the fourth day of the first cricket Test.

Starting the day at 189 for 3, India added another 51 runs with the skipper duly completing a well-deserved hundred before declaring the innings.

Kohli on Saturday equalled former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar's record of 17 hundreds in 116 Tests. However Kohli has reached the milestone in exactly half the number Vengsarkar took -- 58th match.