The fifth-wicket partnership pair of Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella kept Sri Lanka’s hope alive as the hosts reached 192/4 at tea on Day 4 at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday. Sri Lanka were still trailing by 358 runs and they had six wickets in hand.

Opener Karunaratne was batting at 85, eyeing his sixth Test century. On the other end, wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella too looked well settled at 48, two runs short of his fourth Test half-century.

Indians, who gave the Lankans a target of 550 runs, capitalised on the big first-innings score of 600. In the second innings, the visitors declared their innings at 240/3. Captain Virat Kohli contributed 103 (not out).

Sri Lanka faltered in the start and lost two key wickets within the first six overs of their second innings. Upul Tharanga (10) and Danushka Gunathilaka (2) lost their wickets cheaply to Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, respectively.

Later on, spinner Ravindra Jadeja came in action and deceived Kusal Mendis (36) and Angelo Mathews (2) to send them back to the pavilion.

