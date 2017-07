Sri Lanka were 289-8 at lunch on day three in reply to India's first innings total of 600 in the opening cricket Test at Galle International stadium, here on Friday.

At the break, Dilruwan Perera (90) and Lahiru Kumara (2) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 600 in 133.1 overs

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 289 for 8 in 77 overs (Dilruwan Perera 90 batting, Angelo Mathews 83; RA Jadeja 2/67).