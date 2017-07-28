Galle Test Day 3: Sri Lanka all out for 291, trail India by 309 runs

Sri Lanka were all out for 291 in reply to India's first innings score of 600 on day 3 of the opening cricket Test here on Friday.

In the post-lunch session, Lahiru Kumara (2) was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja as Sri Lanka's innings came to an end as they are one man short, following the thumb injury of Das Gunaratne, who was ruled out of the series on day 1.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 600 in 133.1 overs

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 291 allout in 78.3 overs (Dilruwan Perera 92 not out, Angelo Mathews 83; RA Jadeja 3/67)