Skipper Virat Kohli led by example and scored an unbeaten 76-run knock as India concluded the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 189/3, taking the lead over the hosts to 498 runs at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

The dismissal of Abhinav Mukund, via LBW, marked the stumps on Day 3 that saw a bit of intervention by the rain god.

Mukund, who was dismissed for mere 12 runs in the first innings, put his best foot forward in the second innings and slammed 81 runs off 116 balls. He struck eight boundaries to entertain the Galle spectators.

Besides the opener, Kohli stood tall to take up the charge. The pair of Kohli and Mukund established a 133-run partnership stand for the third-wicket to tighten the grip over the rivals.

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 190 and 153 runs, in the first innings, lost their wickets cheaply for 14 and 15 runs, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara and Danushka Gunathilaka were few successful men with the ball as they dismissed Dhawan, Pujara and Mukund respectively.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 291 runs in their first innings shortly after lunch.

All-rounder Dilruwan Perera scored an unbeaten 92, while Angelo Mathews contributed with 83 runs en route to Sri Lanka’s chase of 600 runs.

Upul Tharanga (64) was another Lankan with a decent knock amid dominating Test sessions by Indian bowlers.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling army as he claimed three big wickets. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets to support Jadeja in the bowling attack.

Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (2), Niroshan Dickwella (8) and Nuwan Pradeep (10), respectively, to join the party.