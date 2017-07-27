  1. Home
  2. Sports

Galle Test Day 2: India reach 503-7 at lunch

  • PTI

    PTI | Galle

    July 27, 2017 | 12:18 PM

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot (Photo: AFP)

At the break, Hardik Pandya (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) were at the crease.

Related

0
Add Commnents

India reached 503 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International stadium, here on Thursday.

India lost overnight batsmen -- Cheteshwar Pujara (153) and Ajinkya Rahane (57) but R Ashwin (47) and Wriddhiman Saha (16) took the team across the 500-mark, before getting out themselves.

At the break, Hardik Pandya (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 503 for 7 in 117 overs (S Dhawan 190, C Pujara 153, R Jadeja batting 8; N Pradeep 5/88, Rangana Herath 1/125).

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.