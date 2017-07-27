Galle Test Day 2: India all out for 600, Sri Lanka aim to scale high

Riding on the centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara, India reached a mammoth total of 600 for all out while batting first in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

The left-handed opener Dhawan smashed 190 runs off 168 balls, while Pujara scored 150 runs off 265 balls to capitalise on the advantage.

Dhawan slammed as many as 31 boundaries in his enthralling innings, while Pujara’s measured knock was decorated by 13 boundaries.

After winning the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first against the Islanders. Although he himself failed to impress much with the willow, his boys held the flag high and displayed fearless batting in first two two days of the Test match.

In the middle-order, Ajinkya Rahane (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (47) entertained the Galle spectators and managed to hit a decent knock each.

In the end, it was debutant Hardik Pandya who made merry of Sri Lankan bowlers and struck a half-century in his first Test. He made 50 runs off 49 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, pacer Nuwan Pradeep emerged as a knight in shining armour as he took six wickets in his out-and-out 31-over spell.

Lahiru Kumara supported Pradeep in the pace attack, claiming three big wickets, and experienced spinner Rangana Herath took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16) to join the celebration.