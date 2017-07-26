  1. Home
  2. Sports

Galle Test Day 1: India make strong start, reach 115-1 at lunch

  • PTI

    PTI | Colombo

    July 26, 2017 | 12:23 PM

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot (Photo: AFP)

India lost Abhinav Mukund but Shikhar Dhawan's gritty half-ton was the highlight of the morning session!

Related

0
Add Commnents

Electing to bat, India reached 115 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International stadium, here on Wednesday.

India lost Abhinav Mukund (12) to paceman Nuwan Praddeep but Shikhar Dhawan (64) and Cheteshwar Pujara (37) ensured the visitors reach lunch without losing any more wicket.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 115 for 1 in 27 overs. (S Dhawan 64 batting, C Pujara 37 batting; N Pradeep 1/22

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.