Galle Test Day 1: India make strong start, reach 115-1 at lunch

Electing to bat, India reached 115 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International stadium, here on Wednesday.

India lost Abhinav Mukund (12) to paceman Nuwan Praddeep but Shikhar Dhawan (64) and Cheteshwar Pujara (37) ensured the visitors reach lunch without losing any more wicket.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 115 for 1 in 27 overs. (S Dhawan 64 batting, C Pujara 37 batting; N Pradeep 1/22