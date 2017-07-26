Galle Test Day 1: Dhawan's 190 drives India to 282/2 at Tea

India’s cavalier opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant 190 runs as India reached 282/2 at Tea on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhawan departed just before tea, slamming 31 boundaries in his illustrious 168-ball knock.

Sri Lankan spearhead Nuwan Pradeep trapped the most-valued fish, dismissing Dhawan in the 55th over. It was Pradeep’s second wicket as he earlier took the scalp of Abhinav Mukund (12) in the eighth over.

At Tea, Cheteshwar Pujara (75) and captain Virat Kohli (1) were cruising for India.

With Dhawan, Pujara put a strong foundation as the second-wicket pair established a mammoth 253-run stand.