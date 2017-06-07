Galle stadium brings good memories: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ahead of playing his 50th Test cricket match here, Indian star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday recalled his 10-wickets haul against Sri Lanka in 2015 at Galle International Stadium here and said the venue brings good memories.

"I did really well last time in 2015. It is like a dream come true. It was some sort of moment of satisfaction for me because I was on the way back into the Test side. Then I got a six-for on the first day," Ashwin told reporters.

"Then I went on to get a 10-for on the third day. It brings back a lot of good memories coming out here on the same venue," he added.

India will encounter Sri Lanka in the first of the three Test matches here from July 26. It will be the 50th Test match of Ashwin's career.

The 30-year-old said former Sri Lankan opener Kumar Sangakkara and South African batsman AB de Villiers are amongst his favourite Test wickets.

"I think getting Kumar Sangakkara at Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium (Colombo), Ab de villiers in Nagpur... I think it was quite a helpful wicket, but the set-up was very good. I can't really think of top of my mind, probably Shaun Marsh in Sydney in the second innings, David Warner in Bengaluru," Ashwin said, naming some of his favourite victims.

"I have done reasonably good as a cricketer, I would say," he added.

Ashwin also hailed recently appointed India team coach Ravi Shastri and said he creates a positive influence in the dressing room.

"We are well past that moment. The decision has been made and the decision is definitely something on which I cannot comment on. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has been fabulous person in the dressing room," Ashwin said.

"Last time, he was here in Galle and we lost the Test and he really picked all of us from that low point on our careers, and he is someone who can have a positive influence in the dressing room. We are looking forward to working together," he added.

India were victorious in the last Test series against Sri Lanka held in 2015 registering a 2-1 win over their sub-continent rivals.