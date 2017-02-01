Franck Ribery sidelined for two weeks with injury

The Frenchman sustained a strain in his right thigh which forced him to stop training on Tuesday.

Midfielder Franck Ribery will be sidelined for two weeks due to a thigh injury, the German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich has announced.

The Frenchman, who provided two goals in 13 outings in Germany's top flight so far, sustained a strain in his right thigh, which forced him to stop training on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

The 33-year-old offensive midfielder will hence miss the upcoming Bundesliga games against Schalke and Ingolstadt as well as the German Cup last 16 encounter against Wolfsburg.

The Champions League tie against Arsenal on February 15 might be the game he makes his return.

Bayern Munich sit currently atop the Bundesliga standings with a three-point advantage to second-placed Leipzig.