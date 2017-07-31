Floyd favourite against McGregor, says Vijender

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender Singh on Monday placed his weight behind the undefeated Floyd Mayweather ahead of the American's much anticipated fight against Conor McGregor.

"Floyd Mayweather is the favourite to win, he will defeat McGregor," the Indian boxer told on the sidelines of a press conference ahead of his fight against super middleweight boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China.



American star Mayweather is currently unbeaten in his 49 matches and will face two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion Conor McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas.



Vijender, who is unbeaten his previous eight matches, also brushed aside suggestions that he is under pressure ahead of his fight against Maimaitiali.



"He is Chinese and we very well know China made goods don't last long. So, don't expect him to last long in the ring," the 31-year-old asserted.



Vijender also offered a brief picture of his training ahead of the fight.



"We have set up a training ring in a school in Gurgaon. I practice there everyday. One of the areas on which my focus lies is controlling my weight as of now," Vijender said.



"There is no hardcore practice right now. I'm revising my best techinques. At the moment I am training for five to six hours a day," he added.



The 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist, however, insisted that he does not have too much of an idea of his Chinese rival.



"I don't know much about him, I tried searching him once on Wikipedia. I have seen one of his videos but then I have left it to my coach. He is the one who is supposed to analyse my opponents tactics and guide me how to prepare and fight," Vijender said.