Flamengo settle payment to Ronaldinho

Flamengo have settled a $5 million payment to former FIFA World Player of the Year winner Ronaldinho, according to the Brazilian club's latest financial statement.

The last $400,000 instalment was paid to the former Barcelona star during the January-March financial period, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ronaldinho left Flamengo in 2012 and sued the club for unpaid salary and image rights.

The club later agreed to pay the World Cup winner an upfront sum of $1.5 million and a further $5 million via future instalments.

Ronaldinho scored 28 goals in 72 appearances for Flamengo from January 2011 to May 2012.