First ever Indian WWE champion Jinder Mahal on a high!

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal, who is the current WWE champion, is at an all-time high in his life both personally and professionally.

Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) was born on 19 July, 1986 to a wrestling family and is the nephew of one of the greatest wrestler of Indian origins, Gama Singh.

Here are some interesting facts about the man who represents India in USA as the WWE champion!

Jinder is the 50th WWE champion

Jinder won his first WWE championship on May 21 at Backlash by defeating former 13-time WWE world champion Randy Orton and became the 50th WWE champion in the history of franchise/sport. Jinder's inspiration and fellow Indian wrestler The Great Khali also won his world championship back in the day, but Jinder became the first ever wrestler of Indian descent to win the WWE championship!

This is Mahal's 2nd stint with WWE

Jinder, who worked in the WWE as a Jobber back in his first stint with the company, left them in mid 2014! Jinder parted ways because of creative differences and his status in the WWE. Jinder was quoted saying, "This is what I want to do, but not this way!". Despite being a Jobber at that time, Jinder was part of a faction 3MB, which was quite popular with the WWE universe".

Mahal is a Hero in real life

Professional wrestling is full of gimmicks and wrestlers are often seen playing the good and the bad guy. WWE is great at storytelling and makes sure that their talent is pretty much up for the job of essaying the role of a Heel (villain) and Face (Hero) up to their best. Jinder plays the role of a Heel guy in WWE and his character is based upon him being the greatest champion of all time even better than his predecessors who are all non-Indians and at this point he gets the heat required for his character from the WWE universe.

But in real life, Jinder is quite the opposite of his character as he's always seen spreading happiness for the disabled and making appearances for charity shows and even pushing younger talent.

Jinder represents 1.3 Billion people!

Wrestlers always develop a character in WWE and with character comes great promos to cut on the show. Great promos require some great dialogues which needs to attract the attention from the crowd present there. While Faces make their promos great by standing for the nation, beliefs or the people, Heels cut promos in their own way by insulting someone, a nation, a belief or even thinking of themselves as the most superior human being! Jinder, who is good at insulting the WWE universe, makes a statement every time with one of his personal favourite quotes.

"I represent 1.3 Billion people of India. The proud nation which makes me superior than all of you"

Jinder actually speaks Punjabi on TV!

Wrestler who are non-Americans in the WWE are often seen cutting promos in their native language and that's what the Modern Day Maharaja is often seen doing. Jinder speaks fluent Punjabi and sometimes cut promos in Punjabi language to add authenticity to his character and even more heat from the crowd who doesn't understand what the champ is saying.

Jinder will be making another record for a Indian in the WWE as he will be defending his WWE championship against John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam on August 20.