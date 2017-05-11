Final against Juventus will be special: Zinedine Zidane

Despite their 1-2 defeat in the second leg to Atletico Madrid, Real booked their place in the final.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said the Champions League final match against Juventus will be a special one.
Despite their 1-2 defeat in the semi-final return leg to Atletico Madrid, Real booked their place in the final, which will be played on June 3 in Cardiff.
A close range goal from Isco three minutes before the half-time was crucial as Real entered the summit clash on 4-2 aggregate after a brilliant start by their rivals on Wednesday.
For Atletico, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann were the goal-scorers.
"It (the final) will be a special one because it's a club that also played a very important part in my career during my playing days and I see it as a club which has also given me a great deal. I'm now the coach of Real Madrid, the club of my life, and it'll be a special final," Zidane was quoted as saying by club's official website.
"They (Juventus) also deserved to get through and it'll be an excellent final. Making the final for a second successive year is down to everyone's hard work. We've still got three important league games left and then we'll start thinking about the final," he added.
The 44-year-old former French footballer also praised Atletico, who made a solid start in the match.
"Atlético made a very strong start, putting us under pressure and winning the second balls. They scored from a corner, in which we weren't as alert, and then from a penalty," Zidane said.
"We knew that we would have to dig in, but also that if we remained calm and patient we would get our chances," he added.