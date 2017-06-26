FINA honours Nanavati for contribution to swimming

The Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Federation of India, Virendra Nanavati, was recently honoured by FINA in Budapest.

FINA's Technical Swimming Congress took place in Budapest in Hungary on July 21 during the 17th FINA World Championship, where Nanavati was honoured, an official release said today.

“Nanavati is senior Vice President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

“Nanavati has been honoured by the FINA for his dedication and commitment to swimming”, it said adding FINA president Julio Maglione handed over the honour certificate to Nanavati”.