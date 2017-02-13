Fed Cup: Czech Republic makes last-four

The Czech Republic advanced to the semi-finals of the Fed Cup women's tennis tournament for the ninth time in a row after defeating Spain 3-2 in the first round.

The Czechs tied Spain 1-1 after Saturday's singles matches. In Sunday's action, Czech player Karolina Pliskova, currently third in the WTA rankings, defeated Spainish seventh seed Garbine Muguruza, reports Xinhua.

Barbora Strycova won the third decisive point for the Czech side against Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena.

The Czech Republic lost to Spain in the doubles contest.

With this win, the Czechs will meet either the US or Germany in the semi-finals on April 22-23.