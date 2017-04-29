Fed Cup: Aizawl comeback stuns Chennai City

I-League champions Aizawl FC overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Chennai City FC 3-2 in a Group A clash of the ongoing Federation Cup at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

Goals by Charles de Souza (13th minute) and Edwin Sydney (39th) in the first half left the I-League champions reeling.

But an inspired second half performance, including a strike from Mehmoud Al-Amna (53rd) and a late brace by Laldanmawia Ralte (62nd, 81st) enabled Aizawl to climb on top of Group A with three points.

The attacking intent from Chennai City FC was clear from the very beginning and Edwin Sydeny shook the Aizawl goalpost with a powerful shot shot in the early minutes.

It was not long before Chennai City FC took the lead when Charles bundled home from inside the box.

The early goal stunned Aizawl FC and they sat deep in attempt to soak pressure from their opponents, hence resulting in the match being restricted to the midfield.

Chennai City FC tried to break Aizawl FC's well organised midfield and defence, but the team from the north-east maintained a tight shape.

However, shortly before the break, Edwin Sydeny capitalised on a defensive error by Aizawl FC to slip through the gaps and chip the ball over goalkeeper Albino Gomes with a side footed finish.

Aizawl struck back in style. Al-Amna charged into the Chennai City FC box in the 53rd minute and released a first time shot from a back pass to reduce Aizawl's deficit.

Aizawl equalised when Ralte's header off a Jayesh Rane cross found the back of the net.

Ralte scored again in the 81st minute to hand Aizawl FC the lead as the I-League champions registered an impressive comeback and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.