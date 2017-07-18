Ahead of the fresh Indian Super League season, FC Goa on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Spanish forward Ferran Corominas on a free transfer.

“We are pleased to have got Coro on board. Coro is exactly the sort of profile we have been after. We feel with his level of experience that he brings to table, he will be a real asset to the team and a handful to the opposition,” FC Goa president Akshay Tandon stated after the signing.

Also known as Coro, the 34-year-old has made over 250 appearances in Spanish La Liga.

In his past 10 years, Corominas spent his best of time in clubs -- Elche, Osasuna, Mallorca and at Espanyol.

Before making a cut in Espanyol’s first team in 2003, Coro played in their B Team.

In 2005-06 season of La Liga, Coro saved the club from relegation with the last minute goal. Subsequent to that, he became an integral part of Espanyol and went on to win the Copa Del Rey in the same season.