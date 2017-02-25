Fatherhood the best thing happened to me: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who welcomed his first child -- a daughter named Hinaya Heer -- with wife and actress Geeta Basra last year, says becoming a father is the best thing that has happened to him.



Geeta gave birth Hinaya in July 27 last year in London.



Asked how fatherhood is treating him, Harbhajan told over phone: "It's the best thing that happened to me...Obviously it is a great responsibility, but it's great joy...I just can't describe what fatherhood is...But it's amazing. (It) Makes me feel complete."



Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in October, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab after being in a relationship for several years



On the work front, Harbhajan has joined "MTV Roadies Rising" as a gang leader.

