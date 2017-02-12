Faster than Lillee: Ashwin reaches 250 wicket mark

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday created the record of claiming 250 Test wickets in least number of matches in his 45th Test, eclipsing legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee.

Lillee had completed the milestone in his 48th Test and Ashwin's two wickets in the Bangladesh first innings in the one-off Test here helped the Indian all-rounder reach the coveted landmark.

He is the sixth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to reach to 250 Test wickets.

Ashwin has so far taken 57 wickets in the current home season. Till the end of the Bangladesh first innings in his 45th Test, Ashwin has 24 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls so far. He has also scored 1816 runs, including four hundreds.