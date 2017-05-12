Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 37

The penultimate week of the English Premier League is here and as the veritable roller-coaster reaches it climax, there are plenty of sub-plots that are yet to reach their conclusion.

It isn't over till it’s over goes the saying and that is apt for English football’s top-flight, a league which never ceases to surprise. Which isn't what any Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager wants to hear, unfortunately.

To ease those burdened minds, The Statesman is at hand to make sense of FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the upcoming double-fixture Gameweek. The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

Team: Sunderland

Fixtures: Swansea (H)-Arsenal (A) and Chelsea (A)

Price: 4.2 (+)

Score: 95

Ownership: 10.9%

Why yes: Those looking for a cut-price keeper who has a double fixture Gameweek should not go further. Considering many FPL managers will be using a bench boost, Pickford is a logical choice for second keeper.

Why no: The Black Cats have been relegated and their defence has been atrocious (Pickford has just four clean sheets this season!). Fixtures look tough as well.

Thibaut Courtois

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: West Brom (A)-Watford (H) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 5.9 (+)

Score: 133

Ownership: 14.1%

Why yes: On the verge of being declared champions, the Blues have some fairly easy fixtures ahead. They have started to keep clean sheets again and the Belgian is a safe option between the sticks.

Why no: Should they win the title at West Brom, expect them to take their foot off the pedal and change the squad a bit, which would then make it easier for them to concede.

Defenders

Vincent Kompany

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Leicester (H)-West Brom (H), Watford (A)

Price: 6.0

Score: 37

Ownership: 2.4%

Why yes: Since his return, City have started to keep clean sheets and that is no coincidence. He’s got two goals in his last five games as well, a stat that reinforces his must-have status, especially if you consider City’s fixtures.

Why no: He is notoriously injury-prone and expensive.

Cedric Soares

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Middlesbrough (A)-Man Utd (H) and Stoke (H)

Price: 4.9 (-)

Score: 95

Ownership: 2.8%

Why yes: The Portuguese has been impressive in defence for the Saints and gets involved in attack as well (three assists). Against goal-shy Middlesbrough at least, Southampton should get a clean sheet.

Why no: Avoid Cedric if you already have Bertrand or Fraser Forster in your side.

Midfielders

Eden Hazard

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: West Brom (A)-Watford (H) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 10.6 (+)

Score: 210

Ownership: 34.0%

Why yes: Chelsea’s player of the season from an FPL perspective, expect Hazard to shine in the final few games of the season. Considering the Blues have two home games, the Belgian is a must-have even if you have other Chelsea players.

Why no: Is extremely expensive and isn't much of a differential. As is the case with Courtois, if Chelsea win the title at West Brom, they will rotate players in the final two games of the season.

Alexis Sanchez

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Stoke (A)-Sunderland (H), Everton (H)

Price: 11.6 (+)

Score: 228

Ownership: 28.0%

Why yes: Arsenal are in-form now as the make one final push for a top-four place and Sanchez is the one man to have from their entire team. The Gunners have relatively easy fixtures, which they should be able to win and a majority of them will be high-scoring as well.

Why no: Is even more expensive than Hazard and while his differential is better than the Chelsea man’s, almost FPL manager has the Chilean in their squad.

Forwards

Harry Kane

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Man Utd (H)-Leicester (A), Hull (A)

Price: 11.7 (+)

Score: 176

Ownership: 19.9%

Why yes: Ever since his return from injury, Kane has been in decent form. He scores against minnows and big guns alike and with Spurs looking to bounce back after their shock defeat to West Ham last week, is a sure shot contender to bag a few goals.

Why no: Is among the most expensive strikers in FPL and it is possible that Spurs lose steam if Chelsea win the title on Friday at West Brom.

Christian Benteke

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Hull (H), Man Utd (A)

Price: 7.2 (-)

Score: 127

Ownership: 10.2%

Why yes: Palace need one win to get over the magic 40-point mark and should be able to beat Hull at home to confirm their Premier League status. Expect Benteke to be among the goals if The Eagles are to win.

Why no: Palace aren't doing too great at the moment and Benteke is undergoing a bit of a goal-drought as well. The Belgian striker is the only player in this week's article to not have a double-fixture Gameweek.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 6.45 pm GMT/11.15 pm IST.