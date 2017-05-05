Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 36

The final few weeks of the English Premier League are here and its exhilarating to say the least.

Champions are yet to be crowned, teams are yet to be relegated and all the uncertainty makes it a nightmare for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

For the worrywarts, thestatesman.com helps make sense of the FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.



Goalkeepers

Kasper Schemiechel

Team: Leicester City

Fixtures: Watford (H), Man City (A)-Spurs (H), Bournemouth (H)

Price: 4.9 (-)

Score: 92

Ownership: 5.8%

Why yes: As Leicester’s form has improved, so have their propensity towards clean sheets. Defensively they are okay and against a struggling Hornets side, should have no problem shutting them out. As a bonus, the Foxes have a double-fixture in Gameweek 37

Why no: That double-fixture Gameweek won’t yield too many points, considering the opponents. Should you already have Christian Fuchs, there's no need to buy Schmeichel as well.



Defenders

Nacho Monreal

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Man Utd (H)-Southampton (A), Stoke (A)-Sunderland (H) and Everton (H)

Price: 5.8 (-)

Score: 94

Ownership: 4.6%

Why yes: Among the few dependable Gunners players this season, Montreal is a good option considering Arsenal have two double-fixture Gameweeks back-to-back. The United game may look tough on paper, but Jose Mourinho has declared that he will field a weakened side after their Europa League excursions, which makes Monreal an even more appealing pick. Apart from the United game, their remaining fixtures do not look exceptionally tough.

Why no: Should you already have Petr Cech or any other Arsenal defender, Monreal can be skipped. Is expensive and arguably isn't as cost-effective as a Spurs or Chelsea defender.

Ryan Bertrand

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Liverpool (A)-Arsenal (H), Middlesbrough (A)-Man Utd (H) and Stoke (H)

Price: 5.5

Score: 113

Ownership: 3.7%

Why yes: Two double-fixture Gameweeks back-to-back for an adventurous full-back? Chances are high that Bertrand will get an assist or maybe even a goal in the next four games.

Why no: Problem is, it doesn't look likely that the Saints will keep many clean sheets, considering the opposition. And you should of course stay away if you already have Fraser Forster or Cedric Soares in your team.

Midfielders

Nathan Redmond

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Liverpool (A)-Arsenal (H), Middlesbrough (A)-Man Utd (H) and Stoke (H)

Price: 5.9 (-)

Score: 111

Ownership: 7.1%

Why yes: Among the best players over the course of the season for the Saints, picking Redmond now makes sense, especially if you factor in the double-fixture Gameweeks he has lined up. He’s due a goal anytime now, is cheaper than the likes of Dusan Tadic and arguably, more reliable.

Why no: As with Cedric, Bertrand does have some tough fixtures up ahead and the Saints may not be as free-scoring as they would like to be.

Theo Walcott

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Man Utd (H)-Southampton (A), Stoke (A), Sunderland (H) and Everton (H)

Price: 7.3 (-)

Score: 120

Ownership: 5.1%

Why yes: Dropped for the Spurs game, Walcott will have a point to prove. Olivier Giroud was anonymous, which makes Walcott’s return to the starting XI a mere formality. His pace and eye for goal make him a must-have, rather than the exorbitantly-priced Alexis Sanchez. Against a second-string United team, in theory, Arsenal could hit a few and to add to Walcott’s allure, Arsenal have two double-fixture Gameweeks back-to-back.

Why no: Sanchez is a confirmed starter and is far more effective than Walcott, which would make it difficult to justify the Englishman’s inclusion over the Chilean.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy

Team: Leicester City

Fixtures: Watford (H), Man City (A)-Spurs (H), Bournemouth (H)

Price: 9.9 (-)

Score: 140

Ownership: 14.0%

Why yes: In red-hot form at the moment, Vardy should hit the net against a struggling Watford as Leicester look to end the season on a high. His side are scoring goals like last year and against the Hornets at home, that run should continue. A double-fixture in Gameweek 37 looms large as well.

Why no: Should you already have Riyad Mahrez, then Vardy should be overlooked. Is expensive and there are plenty of options in this price-range that have easier double-fixture Gameweeks.

Gabriel Jesus

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Leicester (H)-West Brom (H) and Watford (A)

Price: 8.8 (-)

Score: 32

Ownership: 4.6%

Why yes: Whether Sergio Aguero starts or not, Jesus certainly will. And going by his record, will most certainly score. None of City’s fixtures look too demanding on paper, making the Brazilian hot-shot a must-have, especially if you factor in his reasonable price and a double-fixture in Gameweek 37.

Why no: City have a plethora of attacking options from Kevin De Bruyne to Raheem Sterling to Leroy Sane, all of which have proved themselves over the course of the season. Should you already have them, picking Jesus would mean a significant chunk of your budget is being spent on City players.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is Friday, 7 pm GMT/12.30 am IST.