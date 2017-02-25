Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 26

With European games and cup ties swirling all around, it can get difficult to keep a track of what’s going on in the frenetic world of the English Premier League. And for the brave souls, who are deep in the cruel world of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), nerve-racking stress comes with the job.

Each week, The Statesman will sort out the veritable sea of options that are available on FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.



Goalkeepers

Ben Forster

Team: West Bromwich Albion

Fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Arsenal (H) and Man Utd (A)

Price: 4.7 (+)

Score: 83

Ownership: 15.3%

Why yes: Among the top performing goalkeepers (FPL stats), Forster’s first two fixtures are at home and against relatively easy opponents.

Why no: He isn't much of a differential and after Crystal Palace, the games get progressively tougher, making it unlikely to manage any clean sheets.



Defenders

Jan Vertonghen

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Stoke (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H) and Burnley (A)

Price: 5.0 (-)

Score: 72

Ownership: 3.6%

Why yes: Spurs have been knocked out of the Europa League and that is going to bode well for their Premier League. They need to make a statement after a slump of sorts and have the perfect opportunity to do so against Stoke at home.

Why no: Spurs don’t play in Gameweek 28 and Vertonghen plays in the back three, meaning the likes of Kyle Walker have better chances of assisting/scoring.

Andrea Ranocchia

Team: Hull

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Leicester (A), Swansea (H), Everton (A) and West Ham (H)

Price: 4.5

Score : 13

Ownership: 0.8%

Why yes: The big centre-back seems to have settled in well at Hull, who are in impressive form of late. The next couple of fixtures are probably the easiest they can expect, so a few clean sheets are in order.

Why no: Lumbering defenders can be exposed for pace in the Premier League and with Hull still very much in the relegation battle, don’t expect a barrage of shutouts.

Midfielders

Robert Snodgrass

Team: West Ham

Fixtures: Watford (A), Chelsea (H), Bournemouth (A), Leicester (A) and Hull (A)

Price: 5.8 (+)

Score: 107

Ownership: 11.9%

Why yes: The Scot has been quietly impressive since his move from Hull and in a side that has considerably better players than his previous side, could just become they key playmaker. With some inviting fixtures barring the Chelsea game, Snodgrass can wreak havoc for an improving Hammers side. As a bonus, his set-pieces are excellent too.

Why no: Whether he is Dimitri Payet’s replacement or not, West Ham are missing the Frenchman’s talents for sure. Goals may be hard to come by with not much on stake except for pride, considering they are comfortably ensconced in mid-table.



Ross Barkley

Team: Everton

Fixtures: Sunderland (H), Spurs (A), West Brom (H), Hull (H) and Liverpool (A)

Price: 7.1 (-)

Score: 93

Ownership: 7.5%

Why yes: Everton are in good form of late as they push to make the top four and their talented midfielder has been shining in recent games as well. Expect a goal rush against lowly Sunderland.

Why no: He remains a frustrating talent, brilliant in one game and largely anonymous in the next couple. Romelu Lukaku up top is a safer alternative, considering Barkley’s often-fickle form.

Forwards

Diego Costa

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: Swansea (H), West Ham (A), Stoke (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Price: 10.6 (+)

Score: 139

Ownership: 37.2%

Why yes: Chelsea drew their last game, which means by the law of averages they will most certainly win their next. The Blues have some easy fixtures ahead and he is a ready-made short-term alternative for Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United don’t play in Gameweek 26 on account of the EFL Cup final).

Why no: Expect zero differential from the Spaniard, as almost half the active FPL managers have him in their side. Costa is expensive and Chelsea don’t play in Gameweek 28 to complicate matters.



Troy Deeney

Team: Watford

Fixtures: West Ham (H), Southampton (H), Crystal Palace (A) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 6.7 (-)

Score: 94

Ownership: 5.4%

Why yes: A huge differential, Deeney has been in impressive form of late. Against sides who don’t have stellar defences, a couple of goals can be expected.

Why no: Watford don’t play in Gameweek 28 and Deeney does have a tendency to go quiet for a couple of games after scoring, so this is definitely a risky pick.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 2 pm GMT/7.30 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before that!