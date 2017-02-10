Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 25

The Premier League title race may be a foregone conclusion, but the scramble to qualify for Europe and the relegation-battles will go down to the wire this season.



For the millions who play the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the uncertainty surrounding majority of clashes can wreck havoc. Hence, each week, The Statesman helps ease the selection dilemma on FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.



The indicators are:



Teams in BOLD are the top four contenders.



Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.



Goalkeepers



Willy Caballero

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) and Liverpool (H)

Price: 4.7 (-)

Score: 14

Ownership: 0.4%



Why yes: Back in the line-up after Claudio Bravo’s calamitous displays, Caballero has been decent on his return to first-team action. The first three fixtures look easy on paper and City could just pick up a couple of clean sheets. Bargain price for a keeper from a side that will finish in the top-four.



Why no: While he isn't a bad goalkeeper, he isn't great either. Don't expect miracles from a City backline that have struggled all season long. Bravo may just make a comeback for with Pep Guardiola’s tinkering, one can never know for sure. City won’t play in Gameweek 26 due to the EFL Cup being scheduled for that weekend.



Defenders



Seamus Coleman

Team: Everton

Fixtures: Middlesborough (A), Sunderland (H), Spurs (A), West Brom (H) and Liverpool (A)

Price: 5.8 (+)

Score: 101

Ownership: 12.8%



Why yes: The 28-year-old has been in impressive form lately, on both ends of the pitch. As Romelu Lukaku hits top-gear upfront, Coleman and co are sure to benefit with some decent fixtures up ahead. One goal and three assists in the last four games make him a red-hot pick.



Why no: Should you already have Leighton Baines, who is the team’s set-piece taker and is marginally cheaper, then avoid Coleman. Everton as a whole, remain a very potent attacking unit but their defence isn't the stingiest one around.



Nacho Monreal

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Hull (H), Liverpool (A), Leicester (H), West Brom (A) and Man City (H)

Price: 5.9 (-)

Score : 70

Ownership: 3.9%



Why yes: Among the few Arsenal defenders to put in a decent showing in the Chelsea loss, the underrated left-back is a good pick for Gameweek 25. With Hector Bellerin unsure of starting after suffering a head injury, Monreal is a ready-made alternative.



Why no: While Arsenal surely won’t lose a third game on the trot, they do have some tough fixtures up ahead. Should you already have Petr Cech or another Arsenal defender, skip Monreal.

Midfielders

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Team: Swansea

Fixtures: Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Hull (A) and Bournemouth (A)

Price: 7.4 (-)

Score: 120

Ownership: 9.2 %



Why yes: The Icelandic midfielder is in some form, with three goals and an assist in the last three games enhancing his reputation as a difference-maker. The Swans, as a whole, have been improving in recent weeks and a match against Leicester may just turn into a goal-fest.



Why no: The first two games won’t be easy, despite Leicester’s recent bad form. Sigurdsson is carrying seemingly carrying the burden of the entire team on his shoulders and can’t possibly do everything on his own.



Heung-Min Son

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Liverpool (A), Stoke (H), Everton (H), Crystal Palace (A) and Southampton (H)

Price: 6.8 (-)

Score: 98

Ownership: 3.8%



Why yes: The Korean winger has been in flying form of late, popping up at just the right time to ensure Spurs’ title-charge remains on track. His speed and keen eye for goal make him a worthy pick in midfield. Liverpool are a side in disarray, and Spurs should be able to steamroll them on Saturday.



Why no: Son isn't finishing most games, as he gets exhausted towards the fag end of matches. Also, should you already have Harry Kane, Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen, Son can be skipped.



Forwards



Gabriel Jesus

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) and Liverpool (H)

Price: 9.2 (+)

Score: 25

Ownership: 7.8%



Why yes: Irrespective of whether Sergio Aguero starts, Jesus is here to stay. Buying him will be a no-brainer, considering the sizzling form the young striker is in.



Why no: Manchester City won’t play in Gameweek 26 due to the EFL Cup final being scheduled for that weekend. Also, is expensive for a precious talent that has yet to prove he can keep scoring goals in the long run.



Andy Carroll

Team: West Ham

Fixtures: West Brom (H), Watford (A), Chelsea (H), Bournemouth (A) and Leicester (A)

Price: 6.3 (-)

Score: 47

Ownership: 4.9%



Why yes: Carroll is in great goal-scoring touch and with relatively easy fixtures ahead, it makes sense to buy him.



Why no: Without Dimitri Payet, questions remain about the effectiveness of the Hammers’ attacking unit. Also, Carrol remains among the most injury-prone strikers to ever play in the Premier League.



PS: The Gameweek deadline is 11.30 am GMT/4 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before it!



