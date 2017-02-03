Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 24

The English Premier League is a treat for the neutrals but if you support a particular club, the results can be panic-inducing as the mighty tumble on a regular basis.

It gets worse for those who brave the manic world of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with a deluge of options in every position that can overwhelm even the most experienced of managers.

Each week, The Statesman acts as a guide for FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Middlesborough (H), Liverpool (A), Stoke (H), Everton (H) and Crystal Palace (A)

Price: 5.5

Score: 78

Ownership: 7.2%

Why yes: The Spurs captain is among the finest keepers in the league and with a stingy defence in front of him, he is a very safe bet for your FPL XI. Apart from the Liverpool game, Spurs have some routine fixtures ahead.

Why no: The Lilywhites’ defenders are all in good form and should you already have them in your side, it would be a gamble to pick the French custodian as well. Also, he is a doubt for the Middlesborough game after being down with a bout of illness.

Defenders

Patrick van Aanholt

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Sunderland (H), Stoke (A), Middlesborough (H), West Brom (A) and Spurs (H)

Price: 5.0

Score: 65

Ownership: 4.4%

Why yes: Aanholt was quite handy from an offensive standpoint for Sunderland and with Crystal Palace should really take things up a notch. With some easy fixtures ahead, there isn't any reason why the full-back wont be adding to his tally of three goals and an assist. Could just be a massive differential.

Why no: The Eagles are quite poor defensively, so do not expect too many clean sheets.



Antonio Valencia

Team: Manchester United

Fixtures: Leicester (A), Watford (H), Bournemouth (H), Southampton (A) and Middlesborough (A)

Price: 5.5

Score : 68

Ownership: 8.3%

Why yes: United may be floundering in attack, they are pretty decent at the back and should pick up a couple of clean sheets in the next few games. They have the third-best defence in the league and as an added bonus, the Ecuadorian is arguably the only over-present in the Red Devils defence.

Why no: United aren't in the best form of late and should you have David de Get or another Red Devils defender in your side, Valencia should be skipped.

Midfielders

Sadio Mane

Team: Liverpool

Fixtures: Hull (A), Spurs (H), Leicester (A), Arsenal (H) and Burnley (H)

Price: 9.0

Score: 114

Ownership: 8.3%

Why yes: Back in the side after AFCON duty, Mane could be the missing link Liverpool have been craving in recent weeks. With his pace and eye for goal, he is the Reds player to have in your FPL team.

Why no: Liverpool almost always have a variety of goal scorers so even if their overall form improves, there isn't a guarantee that Mane will be a scorer. Teammates Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are good buys, especially if you consider their comparatively-low price. Last but not the least, the Reds do have some daunting fixtures up ahead.

Etienne Capoue

Team: Watford

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Man Utd (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (H) and Chelsea (A)

Price: 4.6 (+)

Score: 93

Ownership: 28.5%



Why yes: The former Spurs midfielder was excellent against Arsenal and against an inconsistent Burnley side, should be able to score or assist a goal.

Why no: He isn't playing as further forward as earlier in the season and since almost 1 in every 3 FPL manager having him, doesn't have much a of a differential rating.

Forwards

Sergio Aguero

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Swansea (H), Bournemouth (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) and Liverpool (H)

Price: 12.8 (-)

Score: 88

Ownership: 19.6%



Why yes: When ‘Kun’ doesn't score for three games in a row, it is time to buy him for the law of averages suggests he is on the verge of exploding in the next game. The first four fixtures suggest a goal-spree is imminent.

Why no: His place could be under threat from newcomer Gabriel Jesus, who is much cheaper than the Argentine hitman. He is injury-prone and truth be told, hasn't looked as effective as he can be in Pep Guardiola’s system. Will miss Gameweek 26 due to fixture rescheduling on account of the EFL Cup final.

Christian Benteke

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Sunderland (H), Stoke (A), Middlesborough (H), West Brom (A) and Spurs (H)

Price: 7.3 (-)

Score: 78

Ownership: 5.4%

Why yes: The towering Belgian broke his drought against Bournemouth in midweek and with some ‘easy’ fixtures coming up, should be able to get into a purple patch. With Wilfried Zaha returning from AFCON duty and the signing of van Aanholt, expect Benteke to thrive on the improved support.

Why no: Palace were on a dreadful run before the win at the Cherries and it is too early to tell if they will be able to go on a run of sorts. Benteke remains a talented but inconsistent striker who scores a glut of goals in a span of few matches before going silent for long periods.



PS: The Gameweek deadline is 11.30 am GMT/5 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before that!