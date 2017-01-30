Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 23

Like the unpredictable English weather, the English Premier League too is a roller-coaster ride, making it almost impossible to predict a result. The uncertainty that hangs over fixtures can cause many sleepless nights to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they ponder who to pick and who not to.

Each week, The Statesman sorts through the daunting amounts of data that is available on FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top four contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.



Goalkeeper



Joel Robles

Team: Everton

Fixtures: Stoke (A), Bournemouth (H), Middlesborough (A), Sunderland (H), and Spurs (A)

Price: 4.7 (-)

Score: 42

Ownership: 0.6%

Why yes: It is safe to say Robles has deposed Maarten Steklenburg as the first-choice keeper of the Toffees with some superb displays between the sticks. The past five matches have yielded four clean-sheets as Everton have improved impressively in all areas of the pitch. With some easy fixtures ahead, Robles is a must-buy, especially if you consider his bargain-price.

Why no: Everton’s full-backs, Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines, are in good form as well and should you already have them in your team, Robles should be skipped.

Defenders

Hector Bellerin

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Watford (H), Chelsea (A), Hull (H), Liverpool (A) and Leicester (H)

Price: 6.5

Score: 71

Ownership: 14.8%

Why yes: Back in the side after suffering a minor ankle injury, the Gunners fastest player is a player any FPL manager would want in their side. Arsenal aren't bad defensively and the Spaniard is consistent with his assists as well.

Why no: Just looking at the price would put most managers off, but with some tough fixtures ahead of Arsenal after the Watford game, it would be difficult to justify a transfer at this point. Not to mention all his defensive teammates are considerably cheaper than him.

Allan Romeo-Nyom

Team: West Bromwich Albion

Fixtures: Middlesborough (A), Stoke (H), West Ham (A), Bournemouth (H) and Crystal Palace (H)

Price: 4.4 (-)

Score : 45

Ownership: 1.4%

Why yes: The Baggies have been in good form of late and with some relatively easy fixtures ahead of them, Nyom makes for a good bargain pick. The Cameroonian full-back makes for a good fourth-choice pick. He is the cheapest option in the West Midlands team's backline as well.

Why no: His assists tally isn't spectacular and West Brom’s defensive record doesn't exactly inspire confidence. Chris Brunt actually plays in midfield for them but is classified as a FPL defender, making him the ideal pick from the Baggies.



Midfielders

Eden Hazard

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A), Swansea (H) and West Ham (A)

Price: 10.2 (+)

Score: 129

Ownership: 31.4%

Why yes: Rested at the weekend for Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Brentford, Hazard should be able to ravage a tottering Liverpool side. With Diego Costa making up with Blues manager Antonio Conte, there is no reason the two can’t make a massive haul of points against sides that aren't exactly stingy at the back.

Why no: Liverpool and Arsenal are big games and both beat Chelsea earlier in the season once. The Belgian winger super-expensive and isn't much of a differential either. Also, if you have Costa in your side, picking Hazard would mean 20% of your team budget is allocated on just two Blues players.

Jay Rodriguez

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Swansea (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A) and Watford (A)

Price: 6.3 (-)

Score: 46

Ownership: 0.6 %



Why yes: Actually a forward, but classified as a midfielder in FPL, Rodriguez is a worthy mid-price option. With fixtures against relegation candidates on the horizon, the talented Englishman could really be a massive differential.

Why no: Teammate Nathan Redmond is in good form as well and is considerably cheaper too. Rodriguez isn't the most reliable when it comes to injury issues which has prevented him from playing to his maximum potential. And in what might be a deal breaker, he is scheduled to play the EFL Cup final against Manchester United, which means he will be skipping Gameweek 26.

Forwards

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Team: Manchester United

Fixtures: Hull (H), Leicester (A), Watford (H) and Bournemouth (H)

Price: 11.7 (+)

Score: 132

Ownership: 43.4%



Why yes: United are unbeaten since October and are among the most free-scoring sides in the league. Zlatan is in excellent form at the moment and if there is one Red Devils player you had to have in your team, it would definitely be him. Add that to the fact that United have the easiest fixtures ahead among the top six sides.

Why no: He is extremely expensive and with almost every other manager will have him in their side. A safe bet yes, but not one who will make a big difference. Also, he will not play in Gameweek 26 since United will be contesting for the EFL Cup final with Southampton that weekend.



Romelu Lukaku

Team: Everton

Fixtures: Stoke (A), Bournemouth (H), Middlesborough (A), Sunderland (H) and Spurs (A)

Price: 9.6 (+)

Score: 117

Ownership: 26.3%

Why yes: Everton are impressing as a unit and with no cup competitions to distract them, Lukaku can really wreak havoc in the next couple of games. The Belgian striker is in form as well and it makes sense to buy him before his purple patch fizzles out!

Why no: It is no secret that the 23-year-old goes missing for long stretches before scoring four or five in a span of three games. Should you already have Kevin Mirallas or Ross Barkley, picking Lukaku would mean placing a major chunk of your money on talented but severely-inconsistent players.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 6.45 pm GMT/12.15 am IST. Make sure all transfers are completed before it!