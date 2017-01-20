Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 22

With the English Premier League just over the halfway mark, the race for the title remains very much in the balance and with an aura of unpredictability surrounding every game, it is truly a football enthusiasts’ delight.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, however, predicting which side and more importantly, which player will come out on top is almost impossible to predict, leading to tense weekends as a result

Each week, The Statesman will help make sense of FPL and separate the chaff from the rest with a precise article on who to buy for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top four contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.

Goalkeeper

Simon Mignolet

Team: Liverpool

Fixtures: Swansea (H), Chelsea (H), Hull (A), Spurs (H) and Leicester (A)

Price: 4.7 (-)

Score: 42

Ownership: 2.5%

Why yes: Liverpool have improved defensively, there is no denying that. And Mignolet has been an integral part of their new-found stinginess at the back. The Reds should finish in the top four, so with his low price, he isn't a bad second option.

Why no: After Swansea, the next couple of games don't seem to be too kind and considering Mignolet’s shaky past, expecting a barrage of clean sheets would be a little impractical.

Defenders

Gary Cahill

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: Hull (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A) and Swansea (H)

Price: 6.4 (+)

Score: 102

Ownership: 13.0%

Why yes: Chelsea bounced back from their defeat at Spurs with a thumping of Leicester and Hull don't seem like they will be able to challenge the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge. Cahill manages to score the odd goal too, making him a relatively ‘safe’ choice in defence. He is slightly cheaper than most of his defensive teammates.

Why no: Most FPL managers will have either a Chelsea defender or Thibaut Courtois in goal and for them, Cahill will not be an appealing option for obvious reasons. Fixtures after Hull look extremely tough and it is unlikely that the Blues will keep too many clean sheets. Teammate David Luiz is a marginally cheaper option and while Marcos Alonso is more expensive, he plays as a wing-back in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system.



Nacho Monreal

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Watford (H), Chelsea (A), Hull (H) and Southampton (A)

Price: 5.9 (-)

Score : 62

Ownership: 4.1%

Why yes: With Hector Bellerin doubtful, Monreal is the only Arsenal full-back guaranteed to start against Burnley. Barring the Chelsea game, the Gunners have relatively easy fixtures and the dependable Montreal could be a big differential in coming weeks.

Why no: Just one assist this season (FPL stats), Monreal is likely to provide points only when the Gunners keep a clean sheet. Should you have Petr Cech or any other Arsenal defender in your team already, Monreal can be skipped.



Midfielders

Kevin Mirallas

Team: Everton

Fixtures: Crystal Palace (A), Stoke (A), Bournemouth (H), Middlesborough (A) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 6.0 (-)

Score: 70

Ownership: 2.4%

Why yes: Everton as a unit are brilliant in attack at the moment and Mirallas in particular has been impressive in recent weeks. Two goals and as many assists in the last four games have put the Belgian winger on the radar of many FPL managers and rightly so. If you consider his price point and his differential, coupled with the easy fixtures that lie ahead, Mirallas is a must-have at the moment.

Why no: Is notoriously inconsistent and hardly ever finishes the entire 90 minutes, either fading out after a brilliant opening or getting injured. His teammate Ross Barkley might be more expensive, but is in good nick as well and finishes most games. Should you be going for Romelu Lukaku up top, it would be difficult to justify Mirallas’ inclusion.

Junior Stanislas

Team: Bournemouth

Fixtures: Watford (H), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Man City (H) and West Brom (A)

Price: 5.2 (-)

Score: 71

Ownership: 3.3%

Why yes: A ‘wildcard’ pick yes, but Stanislas has been quietly impressive in the last three games, even if Bournemouth have not. The Cherries have decent fixtures up ahead and Stanislas at the very least, makes a strong case for a fifth midfielder, considering his near-basement price.

Why no: Having lost three out of their last five games, Bournemouth are very much in a slump at the moment, a statistic which might put off most FPL managers.

Forwards

Diego Costa

Team: Chelsea

Fixtures: Hull (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A) and Swansea (H)

Price: 10.3 (+)

Score: 123

Ownership: 31.4%

Why yes: After being welcomed back in training, the Brazilian-born striker is in contention to start against relegation-battling Hull. With manager Antonio Conte not trusting Michy Batshuayi, the path seems open for Costa to return to the starting XI.

Why no: Has he gone too far with his demands for a move to China? Costa is also a wild-card pick, for anything can happen and literally, nothing is certain as of now. And to add to the uncertainty, Chelsea have the financial muscle to bring in a proven striker before the end of the January transfer window, which would be bad news for Costa.



Shane Long

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Leicester (H), Swansea (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A) and Arsenal (H)

Price: 6.1 (-)

Score: 25

Ownership: 3.1%

Why yes: The Saints are in bit of a sticky situation at the moment, but with the quality in their side, should be able to turn it around. While Leicester are defending champions, they aren't exactly preforming in the Premier League and are particular susceptible at the back. Long is a confirmed starter since Charlie Austin continues his long-term absence, making him an excellent option in this price range. Fixtures are relatively easily an added bonus.

Why no: Long is a very injury prone striker and with just one goal to his name this season, it is a long-shot to bet on the Englishman.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 11.30 am GMT/5 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before that!