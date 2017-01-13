Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 21

If there is a league where nothing can be taken for granted, it is the English Premier League. Stunning upsets go hand-in-hand with thrilling draws, which give fans a high no other league can come close to providing.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, however, that uncertainty is a painful harbinger. It is almost impossible to predict who will perform and who won’t.

To ease the stress, each week,The Statesman will help make sense of the FPL with a comprehensive article on who to pick for the coming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate a rise in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a fall in Base Price.

Goalkeepers

Heurelho Gomes

Team: Watford

Fixtures: Middlesborough (H), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (A), Burnley (H) and Man Utd (A)

Price: 4.9 (-)

Score: 55

Ownership: 1.9%

Why yes: An unorthodox goalkeeper for sure, Watford have been admittedly sub-par in recent weeks, but against Middlesborough and Bournemouth, they can straighten their record somewhat. Middlesborough in particular aren't prolific scorers, so a Hornets clean sheet is highly probable.

Why no: Away fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United loom large, making Gomes a short-term buy. Keepers cheaper than Gomes are outperforming him at the moment.

Defenders

Toby Alderweireld

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: West Brom (H), Man City (A), Sunderland (A), Middlesborough (H) and Liverpool (A)

Price: 6.3 (-)

Score: 47

Ownership: 9.2%

Why yes: Among the finest defenders in the league, Alderweireld has been impressive upon his return from injury. Looks a good bet to keep West Brom quiet and perhaps even score the odd goal. Spurs do have one of the best defences in the league, adding to his allure.

Why no: Is the most expensive defender in the Spurs line up by far, and should you have either Hugo Lloris or Kyle Walker already. Picking the Belgian would be a risky move.

Charlie Daniels

Team: Bournemouth

Fixtures: Hull (A), Watford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A) and Man City (H)

Price: 5.2 (+)

Score : 88

Ownership: 11.0%

Why yes: The third-best defender (FPL points) in the league, the Cherries' marauding full-back is fast becoming a must have and with good reason! Upcoming fixtures look good for some serious returns. Bournemouth as a unit have been impressive this season, adding to Daniel’s allure.



Why no: He is expensive, considering he doesn't play for a ‘big’ team, and should he be unable to continue in the same vein, it is likely that his price will come crashing down.



Midfielders

Mesut Ozil

Team: Arsenal

Fixtures: Swansea (A), Burnley (H), Watford (H), Chelsea (A) and Hull (H)

Price: 9.5

Score: 84

Ownership: 7.2%

Why yes: In training for a while after a period of enforced rest, Ozil should shine against Swansea. With a massive differential rating and a price that is significantly lower than Alexis Sanchez, Oil is a good bet for the next couple of game weeks at least.

Why no: If you already have Sanchez or Olivier Giroud, Oil is obviously a no-go then. Also, Sanchez somewhat justifies his higher price tags with the random hat-tricks and what nots, a trait that the mercurial German does not share.

David Silva

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Everton (A), Spurs (H), West Ham (A), Swansea (H) and Bournemouth (A)

Price: 8.7 (-)

Score: 60

Ownership: 2.2%

Why yes: Another classy midfielder largely overlooked by most FPL managers this year, despite being a mainstay in a free-scoring Manchester City side. Quietly impressive in recent weeks, Silva is not to be underrated, especially if you consider his exponential differential.

Why no: Well, for starters, his teammates have largely outperformed him this season. Raheem Sterling is way cheaper and plays a much more advanced role. Those who have the likes of Sergio Aguero or Kevin De Bruyne in their side already shouldn't pick Silva.

Forwards

Harry Kane

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: West Brom (H), Man City (A), Sunderland (A), Middlesborough (H) and Liverpool (A)

Price: 10.9 (-)

Score: 88

Ownership: 13.9%

Why yes: Kane didn't score against Chelsea and a player of his calibre doesn't go quiet for long. After being rested in the FA Cup, the 23-year-old is odds-on to score against West From. While the upcoming fixtures aren't the easiest, most of Spurs’ next opponents don't have the best defences. Could be a key differential as well, considering most FPL managers would tend towards Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa or Sergio Aguero.

Why no: Having Christian Eriksen or Dele All in midfield is a very appealing option, especially if you consider Kane’s extremely high price. It would be tough to pick him over Costa, who is the league’s top-scorer and marginally cheaper.

Jermain Defoe

Team: Sunderland

Fixtures: Stoke (H), West Brom (A), Spurs (H), Crystal Palace (A) and Southampton (H)

Price: 7.8 (+)

Score: 113

Ownership: 25.8%

Why yes: In red-hot form right now, Defoe could really make some massive points in the next couple of gameweeks. This is a striker who just cares about scoring goals and considering his ridiculously low price, it would be difficult to find a reason to not have him.

Why no: Well, most games he has to go it alone, since the Black Cats get dominated in midfield. With little or no support, it is difficult for even the finest of strikers to score.



PS: The Gameweek deadline is 11.30 am GMT/4 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before that!