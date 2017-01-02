Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 20

In 2017, make sure you dont get left behind in the the madness that is FPL!

The year 2016 is over and the English Premier League is off to a rollicking start to the new year. With it, things are bound to heat up in the January chill.

For millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, it’s a constant scramble to ensure their team remains ahead in their respective min-leagues and often an ill-advised decision ruins an entire week.

Away with that sinking feeling. Look forward to a new beginning with renewed spirit. The Statesman will help to make the right moves on the FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the upcoming gameweek.

The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top 4 contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.

Goalkeepers



Wayne Hennessey

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Swansea (H), West Ham (A), Everton (H), Bournemouth (A) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 4.3 (-)

Score: 24

Ownership: 2.3%

Why yes: With Big Sam in the dugout, Crystal Palace are set for their first shutout of the season against bottom-placed Swansea City. With a favourable run of fixtures ahead, the Eagles should pick up some long-awaited clean-sheets. An excellent back-up keeper at worst, considering his bargain price.

Why no: Palace are on a truly dreadful run at the moment and with star midfielder Wilfried Zaha leaving for the African Cup of Nations after the Swansea game, they may find it difficult to get a winning streak going.



Defenders

Chris Brunt

Team: West Brom

Fixtures: Hull (H), Spurs (A), Sunderland (H), Middlesbrough (A) and Stoke (H)

Price: 5.0

Score: 41

Ownership: 2.1%

Why yes: Brunt has been classified as a defender in FPL, which is a big blessing for all managers, considering the fact that he often plays in midfield and even on the wing at times. Against a hapless Hull, expect Brunt to keep a clean sheet and perhaps even pick up an assist or a goal. Apart from the Spurs game, the Baggies' upcoming fixtures make for easy reading.

Why no: Matt Philips, his teammate in midfield, is kicking up quite a storm and is definitely worth a look at. All the other West Brom defenders are cheaper than Brunt.



Aleksandar Kolarov

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Everton (A), Spurs (H), West Ham (A) and Swansea (H)

Price: 5.8 (-)

Score: 52

Ownership: 3.8%

Why yes: After a humbling loss to Liverpool, expect City to unleash their pent-up anger on Burnley. Kolarov is among the finest full-backs in the Premier League, at least from an offensive standpoint. Set-pieces, crosses, the Serbian wreaks havoc with his left foot.

Why no: City do have the worst defence in the top six, and unsurprisingly, find it difficult to keep clean sheets. At such an expensive price point, there are ‘safer’ alternatives available.

Midfielders

Juan Mata

Team: Manchester United

Fixtures: West Ham (A), Liverpool (H), Stoke (A), Hull (H) and Leicester (A)

Price: 7.2 (-)

Score: 56

Ownership: 2.3%

Why yes: After coming off the bench to inspire United a last-gasp win against Middlesrbough, Mata is in line to start at West Ham. The Spaniard does have an excellent goal and assists to-games ratio, so expect him to shine against the Hammers. Considerably cheaper than his fellow United midfielders.

Why no: Mata is struggling to hold down a spot in Mourinho’s starting XI and upcoming fixtures could get tricky for the Red Devils. Also, if you have Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top, picking Mata as well would be a big risk.

Yohan Cabaye

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Swansea (H), West Ham (A), Everton (H), Bournemouth (A) and Sunderland (H)

Price: 5.6 (-)

Score: 34

Ownership: 1.2%



Why yes: Swansea are set to get swamped, as Crystal Palace look to break their winless run in spectacular fashion. Cabaye is the resident set-piece specialist for the Eagles and one can expect a goal and/or an assist against the Swans. The fixtures do make for easy reading, which is definitely a bonus.

Why no: Cabaye doesn't score much from open-play and his attack-minded teammates are more likely to score points. Also, if you have Christian Benteke as a striker, buying Cabaye would be an unwise decision.

Forwards

Sergio Aguero

Team: Manchester City

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Everton (A), Spurs (H), West Ham (A) and Swansea (H)

Price: 12.8 (-)

Score: 76

Ownership: 20.3%



Why yes: No fairytale return from injury against will rankle the explosive forward and Burnley look set to bear Aguero’s brunt. Dont bet against him going scoreless for a second game in a row, especially at a time when everyone else is tiring but 'Kun' is fresh after an enforced four-game break.

Why no: Is monstrously expensive, and look quite rusty against Liverpool. If you already have Kevin De Bruyne and/or Raheem Sterling, buying Aguero would mean an awful lot of your budget being dependent on City’s forward line.



Salomon Rondon

Team: West Bromwich Albion

Fixtures: Hull (H), Spurs (A), Sunderland (H), Middlesbrough (A) and Stoke (H)

Price: 6.7 (+)

Score: 77

Ownership: 9.1%

Why yes: Rondon scores in brief patches and after going through a mini-scoring drought, should explode againstrelegation-threatened Hull. A very good third-choice option at the least.

Why no: He is too inconsistent at times and his Baggies teammate Matt Philps is doing a bang-up job in midfield, making him an appealing pick.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 11.30 am GMT/5 pm IST, so make sure all transfers are completed before that!