Excited to play AC Milan: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have played for AC Milan long ago, but the Borussia Dortmund striker still keeps the Rossoneri in his heart it seems.

The 28-year-old uploaded a collage on his Instagram profile with one image of him in the Red and Black of Milan and the other in the Yellow and Black of Dormund with the caption: “First Time i can play against my former club #bvbacm #tbt #asiantour #aubameyang #pea17”.

Dortmund take on Milan in the first match of the 2017 International Champions Cup in Guangzhou’s University Town Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Peter Bosz’s reign as Dortmund boss may have been off to a fine start with two wins from two, but the big-spending Italian side will be the toughest test of his tenure so far.

After joining Milan’s youth academy in 2007, the Gabonese striker spent four seasons at the San Siro but after finding it difficult to break into their starting XI of the Rossoneri, moved to French side St Etienne.

In France, Aubameyang blossomed, prompting Dortmund to swoop in 2013 and at the German club he went from strength to strength and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment.