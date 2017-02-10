Ex-Brazilian midfielder Hernanes scores on return for Sao Paulo

Former Brazil international team playmaker Anderson Hernanes scored on his return for Sao Paulo as the six-time Brazilian Serie A football champions recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Botafogo 4-3 here.



Peru international midfielder Christian Cueva gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute at Rio's Olympic stadium on Saturday before Botafogo's Marcos Vinicius netted twice in quick succession, reports Xinhua news agency.



Later, second-half substitute Guilherme made it 3-1, but Marcos Guilherme and Hernanes struck in the 84th and 86th minutes respectively as Sao Paulo drew level.



Marcos Guilherme then secured a stunning victory for Sao Paulo when he scored again in stoppage time with a low shot after Cueva's through ball.



Hernanes was making his first appearance for Sao Paulo since 2010, having joined his original club on loan from Hebei China Fortune last week.



In Saturday's only other match, Palmeiras beat 10-man Avai 2-0 at their Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo thanks to goals from Dudu and Deyverson. Midfielder Juan was sent off for the visitors when he was shown a second yellow card for a rash tackle just before halftime.