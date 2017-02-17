Europa League: Zlatan does the trick for Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was up against his brother Florentin Pogba as the Red Devils hosted French side Saint-Etienne but it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who stole the show in the Europa League clash on Thursday night with a hat-trick to put the English giants in command of the tie.

United trotted out in a strong line up, with Ibrahimovic starting up front with the likes of Pogba, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial in support. United’s number one goalkeeper, David de Gea, was rested and Sergio Romero started in his place.

The home side endured a few nervy moments before finding the opener, with Eric Bailly guilty of a few errors which almost contributed to an away goal.

Zlatan was fouled on the edge of the box and his subsequent free-kick got a wicked deflection off the wall, sending Stephane Ruffier the wrong way in the 15th minute as the Red Devils got off to the best start possible.

Martial was the other United player to put in a superb shift on the night, dragging defenders out wide before cutting in and shooting but could not find a way past Stephane Ruffier, who was having an immense game between the sticks.

The visitors threatened went close to getting the away goal they were desperate for, but could not apply the finish, much to the relief of the home crowd.

United manager Jose Mourinho introduced Marcus Rashford in the second half and the youngster’s introduction injected pace into the attack and he was the catalyst for United and Zlatan’s second. His cross-shot from the left was palmed by Ruffier into Zlatan’s path, who passed the ball into the in the 75th minute to confirm the result.

And the icing on the cake was set when Zlatan went down in the box in the 87th minute, with referee Pavel Kralovec pointing to the spot. The Swedish superstar made no mistake with his spot-kick, sending the keeper the wrong way to put United in pole position to make the last 16.

The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday and barring an incredible comeback from the French side, United should be through.