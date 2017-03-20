Estoril thump India U-17 football team

The India U-17 football team suffered a 1-4 defeat against Estoril in a practice match at the Jamor Stadium here on Monday.

Montero (8th minute), Velez (33rd minute), Bernardo (55th minute) and Andrade (88th minute) scored for the Portuguese club while Rahim Ali got a consolation goal for India in the 78th minute.

Estoril took an early lead when Montero sped past the Indian defence and scored.

The Indian boys, stunned after conceding the early goal, tried to strike back and built up several attacks that threatened the Estoril defence.

However, Velez managed to double Estoril's lead before half-time.

Bernardo scored the third goal for Estoril early in the second half before the Indians pulled a goal back through Rahim Ali when he tapped home a cross from Rahul Kannoly.

Estoril added more gloss to the scoreline when Andrade's effort found the back of the net.