EPL tougher than La Liga, says Chelsea's Pedro

After rediscovering his best form recently, Pedro has now become a key performer in Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea forward Pedro on Thursday said football is more difficult in the English Premier League (EPL) than it was in the Spanish La Liga where he was playing for FC Barcelona.



Pedro's seven-year spell with Catalan football giants Barcelona was littered with trophies as he won three UEFA Champions League and five La Liga titles before moving to London-based Chelsea in 2015.



"It's not new for me, but it's difficult in this league. It's different here. At Barcelona, it's normal to win most of the games and sometimes it's too easy," the Spanish international was quoted as saying by Goal.com.



"But the Premier League is very competitive and strong, and for this reason, 11 wins is a significant achievement. The record is 14, no? Only three wins more (before their win against Bournemouth), but that will be difficult. It's a very good objective to get this record."



After rediscovering his best form recently, the Spaniard has now become a key performer in Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation under head coach Antonio Conte. The 29-year-old has four goals in his name this season.



"It's very different in Spain. Barcelona have many opportunities all the time to win matches, which in England is very difficult because the challenges are greater," said the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro winner.



"You can see it week after week -- the top teams lose to a team near the bottom because everybody is very good and the competition is very tough."