EPL: Tottenham Hotspur see off Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur kept their unbeaten home record in the English Premier League intact with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, ensuring they will finish second in their final season at White Hart Lane in the process.

After Chelsea had won the title when they overcame West Bromwhich Albion on Friday, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could have been forgiven for taking it easy against a side that have struggled to win too many games this season.

The Lilyhwites put out a strong team for the Sunday clash, but Jose Mourinho chose to rest several of his big stars for a Premier League game yet again, as the Red Devils trotted out in a 3-4-3 formation.

Despite having 5 defenders in their formation and the Portuguese tactician’s penchant for defensive-minded play, the away side conceded fairly early. Victor Wanyama shrugged off Wayne Rooney to head home Ben Davies’ pin-point cross in the 6th minute to get the hosts off to a great start.

With Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera all rested, Mourinho’s men looked impotent in attack, as Anthony Martial looked the only player in a red jersey capable of conjuring something but as the match progressed, he became more and more isolated.

Spurs could have had a second when Son Heung-min was allowed to run inside the box with the ball, but the Korean’s lack of composure let him down as he blasted his shot straight at David de Gea.

Dele Alli and Kane were guilty of being selfish in the latter stages of the first-half, opting to shot from tight angles despite having a teammate available in a better position. As the teams went into the tunnel at half-time, Spurs were clearly in the ascendancy and it looked like it was only a matter of time before they would double their lead.

And they did double their lead, with Kane getting a slight touch of Christian Eriksen’s free kick to notch his 22nd league goal of the season in the 48th minute.

Spurs continued to dominate proceedings, but with United sitting deep, it was clear the Mourinho’s plan to do damage control was working as the hosts were limited to shots from distance.

In fact, against the run of play United got a consolation goal when Martial beat Kieran Trippier on the wing before squaring the ball for Rooney to tap-in from inside six yards.

As the rain started to pour, the announcer at White Hart Lane pleaded with fans to not invade the pitch after the final whistle but nobody heeded his words as a horde descended onto the grass to say goodbye to a stadium that has been their home ground from 1899.

With the result, Spurs are mathematically assured of second-place in the Premier League as third-placed Liverpool and fourth-placed Manchester City cannot catch them even if they win their remaining games and Spurs lose theirs.

For United the goal remains the same as it has in recent weeks, to win the Europa League and hereby, qualify for next season’s Champions League. They have two games remaining in the Premier League but expect Mourinho to ensure his team is fresh for the May 24 final in Stockholm rather than try to win the league games which are now, inconsequential.