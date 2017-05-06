An English Premier League classic is on the cards when Arsenal host arch-rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, renewing an epic rivalry that has almost always created hotly-contested debates for years to come.

While the two may not be challenging for the league title as they did in the relatively recent past, there is plenty still at stake, not least of which is bragging rights.

So with Jose Mourinho set to field a ‘weakened’ XI after United’s continental exploits, it is safe to assume the advantage is with the Gunners. But it remains to be seen if they can overcome the notoriously hard to beat Red Devils.

Arsenal

The season’s end is in sight and for most Gunners players, it couldn't come sooner. They are effectively out of the top-four race and while a FA Cup final against Chelsea beckons, most Arsenal fans have vented their ire in what has been a decidedly sub-par season.

Alexis Sanchez continues to toil every game but with quality support nowhere around, it is a wonder he has managed to score 19 league goals this season.

While Wenger sought to change things for the misfiring capital club with a shift to a 3-4-3 formation against a high-quality side like Spurs, the Gunners were ripped apart last week.

Even if United do not field a weakened XI, a majority of their players will be tired from their trip to Celta Vigo on Thursday and for once, Wenger is a favourite to trump his arch-nemesis Mourinho.

What they are saying: “Manchester United against Arsenal is a massive game no matter what the circumstances. It just shows how tight the Premier League is now with more teams fighting for the championship. Even though we are still off that a little bit with United, it is still a massive game,” Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey said. (www.arsenal.com)

Injury concerns: Santi Cazorla (Ankle), Granit Xhakha (Knock)

Suspension Alert: None

Manchester United

While United’s injury crisis seems to be over, the fact that Ashley Young tweaked his hamstring and Marcus Rashford came off after scoring the winner in the Celta Vigo game is bad news for Mourinho.

With resource crunch, he may have to call upon several youngsters to the match day squad and will certainly go out to frustrate the hosts. Playing for a draw and hoping for a win, United will park the bus and look to hit the Gunners on the counter.

The problem is that without Rashford and considering Wayne Rooney will be leading the line, the Red Devils lack pace in attack. In the former’s absence, it will be up to Anthony Martial to deliver a coming-of-age performance to remind the United faithful that a team can be built around him.

What they are saying: “We are going to try,We are not going to Arsenal to say 'beat us 5-0 or 6-0'. We are going there to fight for a result but it's impossible. I cannot do it another way," Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said.(www.manutd.com)

Injury concerns: Marcos Rojo (Knee), Luke Shaw (Calf), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Shoulder), Ashley Young (Hamstring), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Knee)

Suspension Alert: Marouane Fellaini (2nd game of three-match ban)

Super Stat: United have lost just once at the Emirates since the 2010-11 season, a 3-0 defeat coming on 30 October 2016.