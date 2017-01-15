EPL: Manchester United, Liverpool share spoils in gritty derby

Spoils shared for the arch-rivals, but is it two points dropped for the sides?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late, scrappy goal ensured Manchester United didn't lose face against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford, after a first-half James Milner penalty had put the visitors ahead.

While United fielded a very strong side, with club captain Rooney having to settle for a place on the bench, it was Liverpool who seemed hampered in their starting XI.

Young Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut after Nathaniel Clyne was unable to recover from a rib complaint while Philippe Coutinho was on the bench despite being fit and with Sadio Mane away for African Cup of Nations duty, Liverpool looked a little light in attack.

And the home side dominated the early exchanges, going close to opening the scoring twice, but thanks to a combination of an inspired Simon Mignolet and their own profligacy, couldn't get the vital breakthrough.

One felt they would be made to pay for their wastefulness, and when Paul Pobga handled a corner in the box, Milner stepped up and scored with minimum fuss to give the Reds the lead in the 27th minute, admittedly against the run of play. The no-nonsense midfielder, who has playing as full back for Liverpool recently, converted his sixth penalty on his sixth attempt, continuing his impressive spot-kick record.

In stark contrast to the reticent Milner, the flashy Pogba, sporting a new hairdo, had a game to forget, struggling to mark his man at set-pieces and missing a glorious chance to give his side the lead before Liverpool got a goal thanks largely to his error.

Almost immediately after going down, United came close to opening their account, as Ibrahimovic’s powerful free kick from the edge of the box being parried away from Mignolet. The Belgian has never truly impressed the Reds faithful with his erratic displays, but was truly immense against United.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan was lively throughout the game, but went close to scoring minutes before half-time, and again Liverpool’s custodian saved his side’s bacon with a smart save to ensure the visitors were ahead going into the interval.

Club captain Rooney came on at half-time, replacing Michael Carrick, signalling Jose Mourinho’s intent that the Red Devils were going to go all in in a bid to win their 10th game in a row.

His side started the second period brightly, with Anthony Marital robbing Arnold near the half-line and starting a rapid counter attack which almost culminated in a goal, only for Mkhitaryan’s low cross just evading Martial.

With Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini coming on for United, their direct style of play unsettled their rivals to no end, and the big Belgian in particular, was crucial in the equaliser.

Fellaini’s looping header hit the bar and came out wide for an onrushing Antonio Valencia, who volley-crossed it for Ibrahimovic to head home and get Old Trafford roaring. The fact that their star striker was starved of quality balls throughout the game yet managed to score his 14th league goal of the season to go on the top of the charts along with Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez, speaks volumes of his pedigree.

While United pressed heavily for the winning goal, it was not to be as Liverpool, to their credit, defender resolutely and even tried to win the game but the result in the end was a fair one.

The Red Devils remain in sixth place, a massive 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea while Liverpool slip to third on 45 points, seven behind the Londoners.

While United haven't lost in the league since September, the draw will rankle their supporters, who know this was a game they could have won, had they been slightly more clinical in the final third.

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, their inability to win a game in 2017 is worrying indeed as they have drawn three and lost the other in their last four games.