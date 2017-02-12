EPL: Manchester United, Arsenal eke out wins

Alexis Sanchez was in the eye of the storm as Arsenal managed a controversial 2-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday’s early English Premier League kick-off while later in the day, Manchester United eased to a thoroughly deserved home win over Watford, albeit with the same scoreline.

On a two-match losing streak, the Gunners were under immense pressure as they hosted relegation-threatened yet dangerous Hull City at the Emirates Stadium.

For manager Marco Silva has injected belief into a side that seemed destined for the drop when he took over in January this year. Things have changed with a little over a month in charge, as four points from the last two games against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have shown that Hull wont be swatted aside anymore.

And against a side that have once again flattered to deceive in the title race timr and again, the visitors fancied their chances and crafted the first real chance of the game, with Oumar Niasse’s fierce header stretching Petr Cech to the limit.

Sanchez then went close to breaking the deadlock after some good work from Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, but dragged his shot wide from inside the box.

Sanchez then made amends for his miss when he turned in full-back Kieran Gibbs’ shot which had initially been cleared off the line, inadvertently sending the ball into the net with his hand. While the intent was not to cheat, referee Mark Clattenburg should not have award the goal to the home side as it was a clear handball.

Despite the setback, Hull refused to lie down and with Lazar Markovic running Gibbs ragged on the wing, came close to scoring again, with Niasse being denied by a fine save from Cech for the second time.

The second talking point for the game was when last-man Gibbs blatantly shoved Markovic some 40 yards from goal, but Clattenburg’s officiating was again questioned as he only award a yellow card to the full back.

Arsenal were to get their second late in the game, as Alexis Sanchez cooly dispatched an injury time penalty to score his 17th league goal of the season. Hull defender Sam Clucas had handled a goal bound shot and was rightfully sent off for his indiscretion and Arsenal’s talisman put the game beyond doubt in the 93rd minute..The win sees them draw level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, who will play Liverpool on the late game on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester United produced a fine all-round performance to see of the challenge of Walter Mazzari’s Watford at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial the scorers.

United were utterly dominant and should have taken the lead long before Juan Mata opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after a free scoring move, as Heurelho Gomes in the Watford goal was in inspired form.

The diminutive Spaniard celebrated with throwing a boot which had come off in the air, after side footing Anthony Martial’s cross to give United a vital lead at half time.

United keeper David de Gea was forced to make a fine stop after Mauro Zarate’s free kick from the right had gone over the ball and dipped early on in the second half but United soon got the second goal which effectively sealed the deal.

Anthony Martial, had a point to prove after being on the sidelines for a majority of the season, came in from the right and beat Gomes at the first post after United had launched another lighting fast counter attack.

With the win United move up to fight place in the Premier League, albeit temporarily, ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool who have a game in hand. They are now unbeaten in their last 16 league games, a state that bodes well as they strive to qualify for the Champions League.