EPL: Manchester City, United keep top-four hopes alive

Gabriel Jesus was the saviour for Manchester City yet again, bagging a priceless brace as the Sky Blues 2-1 win over Swansea on Sunday. Their derby-rivals Manchester United eased past defending champions Leicester City 3-0, keeping both Manchester clubs in the race for the top-four spots.

Jesus started in place of star-striker Sergio Aguero for the second game in a row, with manager Pep Guardiola body continuing with his all-youth attack trio of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Jesus.

While Aguero’s benching will raise doubts about his long-term future at City, there is no denying that Jesus is doing a fabulous job as the main centre-forward so far.

The 19-year-old Brazilian bundled in the opener as early as the 11th minute, quickest to react after David Silva’s cross intended for Sterling had bounced off the City winger in the box.

He had become the only City player to ever get a goal and an assist on his league debut but showed no signs of resting on his laurels, threatening the Swansea defence all night with his brilliant movement.

Contrary to expectations, Swansea didn't roll over and continued to put up a defiant defence despite City dominating possession and threatened intermittently on the counter.

Coming off the back of two wins on the trot, the Swans then produced a shock equaliser as Glyli Sigurdsson’s shot from the edge of the box beat a sprawling Willy Caballero in the 81st minute.

Aguero was sent on by Guardiola to force a winner but it came from Jesus’ boot yet again, as the Brazilian striker broke Swansea hearts in the 93rd minute, tapping in after his header had initially been saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Elsewhere, Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled the strings for Manchester United as the Armenian midfielder got a goal and an assist in an ultimately easy win at Leicester.

United’s first two goals were barely 90 seconds apart, as the Foxes were torn to shreds first by Mkhitaryan’s brilliance and then later by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cool composure.

Mkhitaryan, who scored a memorable counter-attacking goal against Tottenham, notched yet another breakaway goal to open the scoring in the 42nd minute. He beat Robert Huth to the ball and sprinted through on goal, finishing well past Kasper Schmeichel to give the Red Devils a deserved lead.

Ibrahimovic then side-footed Antonio Valencia’s low cross into the net to give the visitors a 2-0 lead and judging by Leicester’s form this season, the game seemed done and dusted at half-time. It was the Swede’s 20th goal in all competitions, not a bad return for a striker that had been written off ahead of his debut season in England.

It could have been different though, as Juan Mata’s dangerous tackle on Jamie Vardy was deemed worthy of only a yellow card much to the disbelief of the majority of the King Power Stadium. Had the Spaniard been sent off as early as the 28th minute, the result and scoreline could have been vastly different.

To make matters worse for Leicester, Mata scored the third goal of the match early in the second half to effectively end the home side’s chances of coming back and resigning them to their fourth defeat in a row.

City move up to third in the table after the Swansea win, one point behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur while United remain in fifth place, just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

As the race for the Champions League spots heats up, the relegation battle this year promises to be more exciting than ever with 15th-ranked Middlesborough only two points ahead of bottom side Sunderland. Leicester City remain rooted in the relegation battle in 16th place, with no guarantee that they wont go down should they continue to under-perform.