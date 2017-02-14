EPL: Manchester City go second with Bournemouth win

Manchester City on Monday night sidestepped a potential banana-skin, beating Bournemouth 2-0 away to rise to second in the Premier League table, cutting leaders Chelsea’s lead to eight points but it wasn't all hunky-dory at the Vitality Stadium.

For new signing and goalscoring sensation Gabriel Jesus had to be taken off as early as the 15th minute, with Sergio Aguero replacing him much to the worry of the travelling City support.

Despite the early setback, however, City utterly dominated the first half-hour, with Leroy Sane in particular running the show on the left wing and causing Eddie Howe’s men all sorts of problems.

He set up Raheem Sterling after good work on the flank but the winger’s shot was blocked by some last-ditch defending from the home side and even Kevin De Bruyne could not finish the rebound.

Yaya Toure then went close to finding the breakthrough but his curling, left-footed shot from the edge of the box was just wide.

It would be Sterling who would be the man who scored City’s 50th league goal of the season and the opener on the night. Sane had again beaten his man and while his cross got a slight deflection, Sterling was on hand to volley home from inside 5 yards in the 29th minute.

Bournemouth picked up the pace then and even had a goal disallowed as Joshua King was adjudged to have manhandled John Stones moments before finishing past Willy Caballero.

The Cherries were forced to make a substitution of their own as Jack Wilshere went down in the first half, with Benik Afobe replacing the Arsenal-loanee.

After the break Bournemouth pressed for an equaliser, but Caballero proved to his manager Pep Guardiola that he is worthy of starting week in, week out for City with a fine save from Harry Arter.

Sterling then turned provider for the goal that sealed the deal, brilliantly beating his man on the left wing before sending in a dangerous ball which Sergio Aguero got a telling touch to in the 69th minute. Replays showed Aguero’s marker Tyrone Mings had the last touch, but City didn't care as they had the three points in the bag.

After Tottenham had been upset at Anfield on Saturday, City knew they had to win against Eddie Howe’s men, and while it wasn't a display of breathtaking attacking football, it was enough to clinch the result. They are in a good position as the Premier League enters a ‘mini-break’ of sorts, with domestic and continental cup competitions taking place for the next ten days.

And they will await the result of Jesus’s ankle scans anxiously, hoping the young Brazilian is back from injury without much delay as the business end of the season nears.