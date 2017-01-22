EPL: Lowly Swansea stun Liverpool

Lowly Swansea stunned hosts Liverpool at Anfield with a 3-2 win on Saturday in the 22nd round of the English Premier League.

After a goalless first half, the goals literally flew in the second. Swansea’s Spanish striker, Fernando Llorente, and Liverpool’s winger, Roberto Firmino got a brace each before Gylfi Sigurdsson settled the tie with his strike.

Taking the lead twice, only to be pegged back by the hosts, the Swans refused to give up and were rewarded for their preservice when Sigurdsson’s 74th minute proved to be decisive, lifting them off the bottom of the league table in the process.

After succumbing to a 0-4 defeat by Arsenal last week, Swansea coach Paul Clement praised his squad but acknowledged that "it would be naive" to ignore the possibility of relegation from the Premier League at the end of this season.

With this victory, Swansea moved up to the 17th in the table with 18 points. Liverpool remain provisionally in third place with 45 points.

