EPL: Everton thump Manchester City

Are City's title ambitions over in January itself?

Everton thrashed Manchester City 4-0 in the English Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday to leave the Sky Blues’ title ambitions in shreds.

City, led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday and are currently languishing in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 42 points.

It is the Catalan tactician’s heaviest ever defeat in his managerial career and he is feeling the heat, for his side were expected to be challenging for the title come May.

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku opened for Everton after 34 minutes, followed by a goal by his countryman Kevin Mirallas in the 47th minute.

The third and fourth goals had special significance, however, as they were scored by untested teenagers against a side that had several highly-paid stars.

Tom Davies scored the third goal and Ademola Lookman scored the fourth right before the referee blew the final whistle after 90+4 minutes.

The 18-year-old Davies, who was in the starting XI, has been with Everton since 2008 scored a goal to cap off a fine performance, while Lookman made it a debut to remember with his late strike.

Lookman, who signed for the Toffees on the 5th of January this year for a fee of £7.5million, scored within minutes of coming on for Ross Barkley.

Everton currently are in seventh place in the league table on 33 points, eleven behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

(with inputs from agencies)