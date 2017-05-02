EPL: Emre Can’s stunner, other high points from Gameweek 35

The English Premier League may have plenty of detractors, but none can contest the fact that is the most entertaining football competition in the world.

World-class strikes, contentious decisions that spark lengthy debates and last-gasp wins are seen almost weekly.

And in case you missed out on the live action, The Statesman has highlighted the major points from Gameweek 35 below:

Emre Can: Unlikely source for goal of the season?

What a strike.

The German midfielder doesn't score many, but when he does, they truly are something special. Lucas Leiva’s chipped through ball didn't look particularly dangerous as the recipient had his back to the goal and was surrounded by two Watford defenders. Instead of doing the sane thing, controlling the ball and laying it off for a teammate, Can stunned Vicarage road by taking off and executing a perfect bicycle volley to leave Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes with no chance. Yes, there have been plenty of world-class strikes this season in the EPL, but Can’s has to be at the top of the pile.

Watch it now if you still haven’t.

Manchester: Dive capital of England?

While that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but there is no denying the fact that both Manchester Clubs almost unfairly if you will, earned a point against relegation-threatened sides.

First Manchester United’s in-form forward Marcus Rashford dangled his leg into Lukas Fabianski, ‘fooling’ referee Neil Swarbuck into awarding the Red Devils a penalty. Wayne Rooney promptly converted the spot-kick and while Gylfi Sigurdsson managed to snatch a point, Swansea should have come away from Old Trafford with more than just a point.

Later on Sunday, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane was ‘smarter’ than Middlesbrough midfielder Marten De Roon, making sure his leg struck his opponents before going down in a flash. Again, the match official (Kevin Friend) was hoodwinked into awarding Pep Guardiola’s side a penalty. Sergio Aguero cooly sent Middlesbrough keeper Brad Guzan the wrong way and there were plenty of justified jeers ringing around the stadium as City got a vital equaliser. The game finished two-apiece and the hosts will have felt hard done by the referee as they deserved to beat their fancied opponents on the night.

While many will argue that they were not dives in the purest sense, as there was some contact involved, the fact that such bright young talents are resorting to such tactics to win penalties is a disturbing trait and should be condemned by all clubs.



Tottenham Hotspur: New power rising in North London

Tottenham Hotspur have been threatening to do so for the past couple of years now, but finally achieved something tangible on Sunday. Not only did they thoroughly dominate Arsenal in the North London Derby, running out deserved 2-0 winners on the night, they confirmed that they will be finishing the season above them for the first time in 22 long years.

A long time coming, as Arsenal have been in a state of decline for many years but it took a talented Argentine manager and arguably an even more talented squad to do so. Should they hold on to their big names this summer, there is no limit as to what the Lilywhites can achieve for finishing above the Gunners will soon be one of their minor achievements in the coming years. While the league may well be beyond them, one cannot shrug off the feeling that the way they have finished this season, it will be hard to deny them a title in 2018.

Chelsea’s title to lose?

After stumbling against Crystal Palace and Manchester United, the pressure was on Chelsea to eke out a result against Everton as second-placed Tottenham Hotspur looked likely to crush Arsenal.

And Chelsea churned out an impressive 3-0 win at Goodison Park, strangling the hosts’ supply to ex-Blues man and the Premier League’s top-scorer, Romelu Lukaku. The burly Belgian huffed and puffed but was well-marshalled by Gary Cahill and co. And once Pedro scored a screamer with his left-foot midway into the second-half, the result never looked in doubt. Cahill and Willian added gloss to the scoreline, underlining the Blues’ desire to see themselves over the finish line.

They have four games remaining, Middlesbrough (Home), West Brom (Away), Watford (Home) and Sunderland (Home). With respect to the aforementioned sides, none of them look likely to upset Antonio Conte’s applecart and a second league title in three years beckons the Blues.