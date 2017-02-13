EPL: Chelsea stretch lead despite Burnley draw

Chelsea were somewhat lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday, yet managed to stretch their lead to 10 points at the top of the Premier League in the process.

After Liverpool had stunned Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the stage was set for Chelsea to open up a seemingly unassailable lead of 12 points and after a great start to the game, it seemed only a matter of time before they wrapped things up.

Pedro Rodriguez continued his impressive form with a goal after just seven minutes on the clock, the Blues finding the net with a sweeping counter attack which began near the edge of the Chelsea box.

Victor Moses sent in a low cross from the right, which Pedro finished smartly after taking a touch to steady himself.

The Clarets would soon hit back with a strike of their own, one which will be a contender for goal of the month at least.

Wing-back Robbie Brady, a January signing for Burnley from Hull, hit a sweet free kick from more than 30 yards out, finding the top corner despite Thibaut Courtois scrambling to cover his right side. Burnley’s acquisition of the wide player for a reported £13 million had raised a few eyebrows, but Sean Dyche will feel vindicated after Brad’s sumptuous strike on his full-debut.

That goal truly changed the momentum in the hosts favour, with full back Matthew Lowton testing Courtois’ reactions from an acute angle after a well-worked Burnley move.

Chelsea somehow managed to weather the storm till half-time, but things didn't change in the second period as the home side pressed for a famous victory.

And the Clarets got their chance to score when Nemanja Matic’s under-hit pass left David Luiz and co exposed, but Andrey Gray’s finish was straight at Courtois being set up well by strike-partner Ashley Barnes.

The Blues sent on the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Willian to force the result but despite an intense final push from the visitors, the Clarets managed to hold on for a priceless point.

Chelsea are first in the table on 60 points with Tottenham and Arsenal are far behind in second and third place respectively with 50 points each. While the result is a little frustrating for the title-chasing Blues, they will have to accept the draw and be content it wasn't a loss, for it very well could have been.