EPL: Chelsea extend lead despite Liverpool draw

Chelsea’s lead at the top of the English Premier League extended to a considerable nine points despite the leaders being held to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night, a game which sparked to life in the second-half after a rather pedestrian opening period.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, made amends for his part in the Chelsea’s goal when he brilliantly saved Diego Costa’s second-half penalty to prevent a second successive home loss for the Reds.

Chelsea were in the form side coming into this game and manager Antonio Conte put out his strongest possible XI as was expected as they looked to take revenge for their home loss to Liverpool back in September.

The home side welcomed back Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana in the lineup, with both recovering from their respective injuries but Sadio Mane started on the bench after returning from AFCON action only a few days earlier.

Liverpool dominated possession from the off and fashioned the game’s first chance early on, with Georginio Wijnaldum testing Thibaut Courtois’ goalkeeping skills with a fierce drive from just outside the box. The Chelsea custodian, who hasn't conceded many this season, parried the shot away to safety as the early signs suggested that perhaps the Reds could right their boat which has been rocking of late.

That early chance proved to be a false dawn, however, as David Luiz scored his first Chelsea goal in nearly four years in the 24th minute with a brilliantly taken free kick which came in off the post, much to the visiting team’s delight.

Eden Hazard had been fouled a good 15 yards from the Liverpool box and even as Mignolet was trying to organise the wall, he forgot to position himself correctly and Luiz took advantage of his ill-preparedness with a well struck shot that was in the goal before Liverpool even knew what had happened.

Liverpool showed they hadn't learnt their lesson from the first free kick because when Willian swung in a cross from a set-piece near the throw-in line from the left flank, their defenders were all at sea. Mignolet had to make a vital save even as Chelsea players threw themselves at the ball but were unable to get a vital touch which would have doubled their lead.

Going into the break, Chelsea had been largely untroubled at the back by the home side but as the second half started, Liverpool played with newfound vigour as they pressed the visitors for an equaliser.

And despite Roberto Firmino missing a golden opportunity, Liverpool weren't to be denied for long.

Jordan Henderson’s clipped cross to the right was headed back across goal by James Milner and Winjaldum headed the ball in from close range to level the tie three minutes before the hour-mark.

Sensing a second goal was there for whichever side took the initiative, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sent on Pedro for the ineffective Hazard while his counterpart sent on Mane for the disappointing Philippe Coutinho.

Diego Costa, the Premier League’s top scorer, was the man who had the best chance on the night to swing the tie in the away side’s favour when he was brought down by Matip inside the penalty area only for Mignolet to superbly deny him his 16th league goal of the season.

Despite the draw, Chelsea extended their lead as Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Watford and Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated in a scoreless draw at relegation-threatened Sunderland.

The Blues remain in first place with 56 points with both Tottenham and Arsenal a little far behind on 47 points with 15 matches left in the 2016-17 season.