EPL: Arsenal keep top-four hopes alive with Southampton win

Alexis Sanchez struck his 20th league goal of the season as Arsenal left it late to beat Southampton 2-0 in their English Premier League encounter at the Saint Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

Fresh from a morale-boosting win over Manchester United on the weekend, the Gunners needed to continue their momentum with a win against a side that haven't made it easy for them in the past.

Arsene Wenger made just one change to the side that beat the Red Devils on Sunday, with Shkodran Mustafi replacing Laurent Kosceiny in the back three and the German had a fairly quiet outing as the goal-shy Saints struggled to really stretch the visitors’ defence.

The Gunners weren't particularly impressive in attack themselves and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain going down clutching his hamstring in the 34th minute, the away fans feared the worst.

The best chances of the first-half fell to the hosts in fact, with Manolo Gabbiadini being denied from close-range by Petr Cech, and later Nathan Redmond let fly from distance but the Arsenal custodian was alert to the danger and made a comfortable save in the end.

The away side continued to dominate possession after the interval but seemed to be unable to find the killing touch before talisman Sanchez made the difference as he has done time and again this season.

Collecting Mesut Ozil’s pass inside the box, Sanchez feigned to shoot with his right but brought the ball back to his left and calmly slotted past Fraser Forster to mark his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal.

Wenger sent on Olivier Giroud to find a second goal which would seal the deal and the French striker did just that, heading home Aaron Ramsey’s headed pass in the 83rd minute.

Arsenal move up to 5th place after the win, a point ahead of Manchester United and three points behind Manchester City. Third-placed Liverpool have a four-point gap over the Gunners but the Reds have played an extra game, which makes the race for the top-four a nail biting one as the Premier League winds down.