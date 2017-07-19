England seamer Mark Wood fit for Third Test against South Africa

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been passed fit for next week's Third Test against South Africa at The Oval after scans revealed no serious injury on his left heel.

Wood has been blighted by injuries throughout his career, with ankle problems keeping him out of Test cricket for nearly two years from October 2015, with the seamer only making his comeback at Lord's two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old sat out some of South Africa's second innings after suffering from soreness while bowling during England's humbling 340-run Second Test defeat at Trent Bridge.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday that Wood is available for next week -- if selected.

Wood's availability provides a timely boost for England with batsman Gary Ballance ruled out of the Third Test with a broken finger.

The selectors will name their squad for The Oval on Friday or Saturday with at least one enforced change required due to Ballance's injury.

The four-Test series is currently level at 1-1.