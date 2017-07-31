Emirates Cup: Steven N'Zonzi stunner hands Sevilla win over Arsenal

Arsenal managed to lift their fifth Emirates Cup title despite a 2-1 loss to La Liga side Sevilla, with Steven N’Zonzi’s 69th-minute winner the highlight of an entertaining game at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides had six points coming into Sunday’s clash, but the Gunners had a vastly superior goal difference after thrashing Benfica 5-2 on Saturday and only a huge defeat would deny them their first crown since 2015.

A lively opening period saw the hosts and the visitors come close to breaking the deadlock. Laurent Kosceiny was allowed to head at goal uncontested, but his tame effort was gathered by David Soria with ease in the 5th minute.

With Arsenal monopolising possession, Sevilla were biding their time for a fast break and should have gone ahead when Wissam Ben Yedder sprung the offside trap in the 15th minute. While his low shot beat Peter Cech, it came off the post much to the relief of the home crowd.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, said to be considering a move to Liverpool, wasted a free-kick from the edge of the box, sending his shot into the stands but made amends almost immediately with a blistering run and cross for Hector Bellerin.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, their speedy full-back lacked composure in front of goal and his first-time effort was well over the bar.

Danny Welbeck was next to stretch Sevilla’s defence with his pace, but decided to go on his own from a narrow angle, despite having Alexandre Lacazette beside him.

It was largely one-way traffic as the interval neared and Aaron Ramsey almost scored after some mazy dribbling skills set him, but his shot was well wide of Sevilla’s post.

Nolito, who recently competed a switch from Manchester City to Sevilla, was bright and his directness was making Arsenal’s backline uncomfortable but there was to be no goal in the first-half as referee Andre Marriner blew the whistle for half-time.

And the Spanish side would make Arsenal pay for their profligacy with Joaquin Correa scoring in the 59th minute. A well-worked move and an exquisite finish by the 22-year-old Argentinian stunned the Emirates crowd.

The Gunners eventually responded, with club-record signing Lacazette on hand to tap-in Chamberlain’s cross that was originally intended for Welbeck in the 61st minute.

The equaliser provoked a strong reaction from the visitors as they looked to restore their lead and they were rewarded for their graft via a stunning strike from an unlikely source.

N’Zonzi, formerly at Stoke City, nonchalantly curled one past Cech from the edge of the box with his weaker foot in the 69th minute and despite a concerted effort from the Gunners, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Arsenal’s pre-season concluded with Sunday’s loss and they will now face derby rivals Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday while Sevilla play Premier League sides Southampton and Everton before their La Liga season kicks off on August 20.